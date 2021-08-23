Anycubic’s new Photon Ultra DLP 3D printer launching soon on Kickstarter
SPONSORED CROWDFUNDING NEWS – Anycubic, the established 3D printer brand known for its high-quality and affordable printers (like the Vyper Auto-Leveling 3D Printer that we recently reviewed), is coming to Kickstarter with a world premiere: the world’s first affordable, high-precision DLP 3D printer for consumers. The Anycubic Photon Ultra features an exclusive debut of Texas Instrument’s latest DLP technology, which brings many advantages to users, such as: low to no maintenance, extremely high-resolution prints, and much lower power consumption. Anycubic is aimed to solve this problem and fit the needs of its customers.the-gadgeteer.com
