Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Anycubic’s new Photon Ultra DLP 3D printer launching soon on Kickstarter

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPONSORED CROWDFUNDING NEWS – Anycubic, the established 3D printer brand known for its high-quality and affordable printers (like the Vyper Auto-Leveling 3D Printer that we recently reviewed), is coming to Kickstarter with a world premiere: the world’s first affordable, high-precision DLP 3D printer for consumers. The Anycubic Photon Ultra features an exclusive debut of Texas Instrument’s latest DLP technology, which brings many advantages to users, such as: low to no maintenance, extremely high-resolution prints, and much lower power consumption. Anycubic is aimed to solve this problem and fit the needs of its customers.

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#3d Printing#Dlp#Crowdfunding News#Dlp#Texas Instrument#Lcd#Ultra#Sla#Photon#Crowdfunding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Satechi Launches New USB-C Clamp Hub for M1 iMac

Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C Clamp Hub, an add-on accessory designed to be used with the new 24-inch M1 iMac models. The USB-C Clamp Hub has 3 USB-A ports that support 5Gb/s transfer speeds, a micro/SD card reader, and a USB-C port, and it attaches to the ‌iMac‌ using a single USB-C port at the back of the machine.
TrendHunter.com

Carbon Fiber-Ready 3D Printers

California-based 3D printer manufacturer Raise3D has well and truly lived up to its name by raising the stakes with the release of a brand new desktop 3D printer that is capable of producing carbon fiber-strengthened components. Dubbed the 'E2CF,' this desktop 3D printer is designed to be able to create...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Rapid-Extrusion 3D Printers

Texas-based 3D-printing company Essentium has launched a brand new 3D printer that makes use of ultra high-speed extrusion that is designed to aid a variety of factory floor operations in scaling up their additive manufacturing work. Dubbed the 'Essentium High Speed Extrusion HT 3D Printer,' this new 3D printer is...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HP M24fd USB-C monitor provides power and video with one cable

In conjunction with the launch of the new HP Chromebase all-in-one desktop with rotating screen and HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet, Hewlett-Packard has also launched its new USB-C monitor in the form of the HP M24fd. Designed work well with Chrome OS devices, the HP M24fd USB-C monitor is equipped with a 65w USB-C cable that works with any USB-C capable laptop. Providing both connectivity and power in a single cord setup.
ElectronicsEntrepreneur

The Best 3D Printers of 2021

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. While most people have printers in their homes, there’s a new type of...
Posted by
TechRadar

3D printers could finally be about to get a lot more powerful

Desktop Metal, one of the leading companies in the 3D printing space, has announced plans to acquire ExOne, pioneers of the binder jet 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal, which went public last year, is known for building affordable 3D printers for small engineering teams as well as for large-scale manufacturing.
Advocacyvrscout.com

Full Body VR Controller AXIS Launches Kickstarter

Backers will receive Refract’s easy-to-use motion-tracking system and first-person fighting game Freestriker. Several months ago we covered Virtual Taekwondo, a captivating mixed reality experience from Singapore-based tech company Refract Technologies that allows competitors to battle each other in hand-to-hand combat using the company’s full-body motion capture system AXIS. The technology...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Proactively Protective 3D Printers

Zmorph, a Poland-based company that specializes in 3D printing, fabrication and related software, has developed an intelligently designed industrial-grade 3D printer that is designed to offer a high degree of productivity without compromising on the safety of its operator. While some 3D printers on the market appear to treat user...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

LulzBot TAZ SideKick personal desktop 3D printer

LulzBot announced a new addition to its TAZ lineup. The LulzBot TAZ SideKick is available in two build volumes. This configurable machine allows customers to build a personal desktop 3D printer comprised of all the features they want and need in their very own 3D printer. The TAZ SideKick is...
TechnologyPhys.org

A new liquid crystal ink for 3D printing

Cholesteric liquid crystals, a man-made material with properties between liquids and solid crystals, can mimic the colors of butterfly wings. Liquid crystals are used in televisions and smartphones, but future applications for healthcare sensors or decorative lighting are difficult as the materials can't be used in advanced, rapid production methods like 3D printing. The materials are not viscous enough to make stable, solid structures, and it's difficult to align the molecules to produce specific colors. TU/e researchers have solved these issues by developing a new light-reflective liquid crystal ink that can be used with existing 3D printing techniques. The new research has been published in the journal Advanced Materials.
Electronicshackaday.com

DIY Source Measurement Unit Shows All The Details

An SMU or Source Measurement Unit works a bit like a power supply, in that it can source current into a load and a bit like an electronic load, in that it can sink current from a power source. It includes a crossover circuit, so that it cleanly and predictably swaps between sink and source modes automatically. This makes it terribly useful for testing all manner of power circuits, charging and characterizing batteries or just saving bench space by replacing two separate boxes.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Amazing Stylus Pen For Your iPad At $17

For today, you can get the Ailun Stylus Pen with Palm Rejection for $16.95 from Amazon. Without applying any special discount code at the checkout, you save directly $3.03 on the original price. Especially Designed for iPad 2018-2021 including iPad (6 & 7 & 8 Gen (9.7″&10.2″)), iPad Air (3rd/4th...
ElectronicsShooting Times

SIG SAUER ZULU6 Image-Stabilizing Binoculars: First Look

New to the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ZULU binocular line are the image-stabilizing 10X30 and 16X42 ZULU6 binoculars. They feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, which, according to the company, utilizes an electronically stabilized two-axis gimbal system to cancel out vibration caused by buffeting wind, chop and waves on the water, washboard ranch roads, heartbeat, heavy breathing, and shaking. It’s the same technology used in SIG SAUER’s OSCAR3 compact spotting scope, and it is designed to provide “crystal-clear handheld viewing with stunning image quality.”
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

Western Digital SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 offers 2,000 MB/s reading speeds

Upgrade your data transfers with the Western Digital SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2. Compared to the original SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD, this is available with a capacity of up to 4 TB, making it great for daily office work. Moreover, it boasts writing and reading speeds of 2,000 MB/s, which is almost double the original model’s 1,050 MB/s speeds. This SSD saves time storing and transferring data and features an aluminum chassis to deliver higher sustained speeds. Above all, this SSD offers 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. Plus, the handy carabiner loop securely attaches it to your belt and backpack to take it everywhere. Finally, download the SanDisk Memory Zone app to back up your phone’s files in one location. This feature also moves files automatically from your device to this SSD.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE pre-order bundles $80 Amazon credit

Samsung's forthcoming 5G tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, aims to take on Apple's iPad Air. Slated to launch on September 8, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now up for pre-order with a starting price of $529. Right now, you can pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon...
ComputersMacworld

Upgrade your old laptop with $200 off the speedy M1 MacBook Pro

The new M1 MacBook Pro is a great value at full price, bringing tremendous speeds and battery life in an attractive, portable case. It’s a ridiculous value at this price: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Pro with either 256GB or 512GB of storage for $200 off when instant savings are applied at checkout, matching the best price we’ve seen.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Ultenic U11 cordless vacuum cleaner review – great for hard floors

REVIEW – Recently, I reviewed the Dyson V15 Detect+ cordless stick vacuum cleaner and it’s phenomenal. However, the Dyson is über expensive and is financially out of reach of many households. But that doesn’t mean a good—and affordable—cordless stick vacuum cleaner is unattainable. Far from it. There are many out there and this is a review of one of them—the Ultenic U11 cordless vacuum cleaner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy