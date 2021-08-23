Ethernity CLOUD Announces Results of Recent Token Pre-Sale
MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of their token presale round. They have sold 90% of the available presale tokens in just 9 hours. The remaining 10% were sold out early the next morning. The entire presale has been sold out in full in about 25 hours. According to the team, the community support was significant as the minimum package was set at $5,000 USD.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0