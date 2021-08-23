Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethernity CLOUD Announces Results of Recent Token Pre-Sale

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of their token presale round. They have sold 90% of the available presale tokens in just 9 hours. The remaining 10% were sold out early the next morning. The entire presale has been sold out in full in about 25 hours. According to the team, the community support was significant as the minimum package was set at $5,000 USD.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Right To Privacy#Tokens#Software#Munich#European#Ethernity Cloud Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Ethernity CLOUD Brings Decentralized Cloud Computing to Ethereum

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment, please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Las Vegas, NValbuquerqueexpress.com

Passport Technology Inc. Partners With Resorts World Las Vegas With the Installation of LiveCage Cashier and Cash Automation Platform

Passport Technology provides its industry-leading cashier and cage automation solution to Resorts World Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Passport Technology Inc. ('Passport'), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology to the gaming industry, announced today the installation of its comprehensive LiveCage® cashier automation platform at Resorts World Las Vegas. This partnership is a significant milestone for Passport in North America and an expansion of Passport's relationship with Genting.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Planet 13 Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results

Q2 2021 Revenue of $32.8 million, up 205% compared to Q2, 2020. All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ('Planet 13' or the 'Company'), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').
SoftwareSDTimes.com

No-code cloud orchestration redefines application development

Technology advances, over the past decade, have emboldened us to take on projects and processes that would normally seem way beyond the scope of our skill sets. We are now equipped with digitized tools that enable us to fulfill many of our DIY desires. The drive to possess autonomy, self-sufficiency, greater productivity and customization in our home and work life has led to digital transformations that are shaping our corporate environments.
MarketsNEWSBTC

IX Swap Announces Multiplatform Launch to Unlock Security Token Market

The DeFi solution brings liquidity pools and AMM algorithms to STOs and TSOs. IX Swap, a decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks, has announced the launch of its initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on September 8th. Occam, ETHPad, Poolz, and a yet to be announced Tier 1 IEO platform will be conducting a large token sale to be disclosed at a later stage.
TechnologyItproportal

Best cloud storage for business 2021

When it comes to the best cloud storage for business, our ever-changing and fast-paced working world is becoming more digital every month, so finding the best cloud storage for your business is highly important. Protecting your company's files and data has never been more integral to business success. In a...
Softwareaithority.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect Allows Brands to Seamlessly Combine First-Party Data Insights From Their Cloud-Based Data Warehouses With Real-Time Recommendations Using a Customer Data Platform (Cdp) Strategy That Reduces Duplicate Data Stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Mark Cuban-backed Alethea AI closes $16M private token sale

Nonfungible token protocol Alethea AI has closed a $16 million private token sale to build scalable infrastructure for the NFT market, highlighting once again the growing demand for digital collectibles. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban was among the backers of the Alethea AI token sale, which was co-led by Metapurse and...
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Cameyo Adds Secure Cloud Tunneling Capability

Cameyo, an application virtualization platform provider, today added a tunneling capability that eliminates the need for virtual private networks (VPNs) to open ports in firewalls to enable remote users to access applications. Eyal Dotan, CTO, Cameyo, said the Secure Cloud Tunneling capability acts as an intermediary between end users sending...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Permission.io Debuts Nodes on Google Cloud Marketplace

a provider of permission-based digital advertising, today announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test, and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
Computerscisco.com

Ruling the Hybrid Cloud with Cisco Nexus Dashboard One View

And in the light unite them. Hierarchy and Federation have been the concepts on which most of the complex problems in large scale distributed systems have been solved. Network management in the hybrid cloud is no exception to this. Data Center network deployments have evolved from a 3-Tier Access-Aggregate-Core hierarchical topology to a CLOS/Fat-Tree-Based Spine-Leaf Multi-Tier topology that maximizes scalability. My previous blog post Designing Fault Tolerant Data Centers of the Future addressed how hierarchy can be employed to scale configuration and policy orchestration of data center deployments across multiple sites. This post highlights how to unify Day-2 operations insights across multiple data center sites using a federated approach.
Businessmartechseries.com

Congruent Labs Announces Partnership with Upsurge Studios for the Signata Token Project

The Signata cryptocurrency token project has announced partnership with Upsurge Studios to enhance security for services on the market. Congruent Labs, an Australian cybersecurity company that developed the Signata token project, will assist Upsurge Studios with securing its digital assets and access by its staff, and provide new pathways into the Non-Fungible Token asset market.
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

EURCX Token Acquired 945% more Holders after the ICO Sale

EURCX Token has recorded a significant 945% increase in its holders after the ICO ended on 15th July 2021. The number soared from 100 to 1,045 in just 14 days. EURCX is a blockchain-based ecosystem that has launched its EURCX Token to simplify digital transactions. In addition, the ecosystem will launch its platforms that will leverage the EURCX Token to drive the investment programs and incentivize users. The EURCX ecosystem will comprise the following:
SoftwareEETimes.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
Home & GardenNEWSBTC

iZOBi Runs Token Sale on P2PB2B

Have you ever experienced situations when you couldn’t find a specialist to do some job for you?. If your answer is “yes”, then you know that excellent services may cost a lot due to the lack of good specialists. But such a cost might not be a guarantee of quality. And traditional payment systems are low-speed.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Is CVE the Solution for Cloud Vulnerabilities?

At the recent Black Hat USA 2021, security experts from cloud infrastructure company Wiz argued that a CVE database for cloud vulnerabilities is needed, starting a debate in the cloud and cybersecurity communities. Without the support of the CVE system, a list of entries containing an identification number and at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy