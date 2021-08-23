Cancel
Public Health

China hits COVID zero cases with month of draconian curbs

By Bloomberg News Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been just over a month, and China has once again squelched Covid-19, bringing its local cases down to zero. It was more difficult this time, even though the leaders of the world’s most populous nation used the same playbook they followed to quell more than 30 previous flare-ups since the virus first emerged in Wuhan 18 months ago. The arrival of the more infectious delta variant has raised the stakes, as the pathogen refines its ability to escape curbs and flout vaccination.

