Brittney Phillips joins Core Pediatric Dentistry

EXETER – Brittney Phillips, DDS has joined Core Pediatric Dentistry. She joins Jennifer Creem, DMD, MS and Lindsay Decker, DMD at the practice at 5 Hampton Road in Exeter. The dentists at Core Pediatric Dentistry are referred to with their first names. Dr. Brittney, as she is known to her patients, received her undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University, and received her DDS from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.