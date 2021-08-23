Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions announced today its subsidiary Blue Collar Productions www.bluecollar.com the entertainment division of TPT Global Tech based in Los Angeles, has completed sales in worldwide territories for its documentary 'The Air of The Time.' Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for the project. Blue Collar is also in development on an untitled confidential Docu-Series at Amazon Studios; as well as developing documentaries on Rosa Parks; The World Famous Record Plant Recording Studio; and the scripted long-form films, 'The Price of Fame' and 'The Pierre.' (Also See Trailers and TV Spots) https://www.bluecollar.com/trailers-tv-spots.
