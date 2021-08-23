Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

The 1998 neo-noir Dark City is being revisited for a new project, with writer/director Alex Proyas confirming that he's working on a TV series set in the world of the sci-fi dystopia. The filmmaker confirmed that the project is in its early stages, though his new short Mask of the Evil Apparition is streaming as part of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival and takes place in the same universe as Dark City, giving fans a better idea of how new concepts can be explored in that world. While the film might not have been a major financial success at the time, it has developed a passionate cult following over the years.