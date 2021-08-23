Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Combat#Dm#Irishman#Sleepy Mcgregor Chain#Dustinpoirier#Thenotoriousmma#Mma News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak

Conor McGregor knows how to get a reaction out of his followers and he does it well. Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to bring some life back to his party as he worse a pretty outlandish looking gym attire. Khabib Called Out By Bellator Champion In Video. While we...
Real Estatemanofmany.com

Inside Floyd Mayweather’s New $24 Million Miami Beach Mansion

We’ve already peered into the monstrous Las Vegas pad that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather calls home, but 50-0 fighter isn’t close to being done yet. A property mogul, ‘Money’ has amassed an incredible number of homes across the US, including a USD$26 million LA pad complete with a wine wall and a home base that features its own vineyard. But for all his riches, Floyd Mayweather’s latest USD$18 million (AUD$24 million) Maimi Beach mansion may have topped them all.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping sends a warning to Conor McGregor: “Daniel Cormier will pull you limb from limb”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping sent a warning to superstar fighter Conor McGregor, saying that “Daniel Cormier will pull you limb from limb.”. McGregor has been taking shots at Cormier recently on social media, accusing the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of being drunk on a UFC set. It’s clear that McGregor does not like Cormier and has been doing everything he can to get under his skin. But if you ask Bisping, McGregor is making a huge mistake by going after Cormier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and claimed that he is owned money from Manny Pacquiao for the match that never happened. I’m owed commission off...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor unloads on Dustin Poirier for sharing unflattering photo: “I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s.”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Dustin Poirier Sunday evening, this after ‘The Diamond’ shared an unflattering photo of the Irishman on social media. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) have been at each others throats ever since their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended due to doctors stoppage after ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Leaks Dustin Poirier Steroids Video

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The 36-year-old Stockton native took to his Twitter handle and seems to be wanting to show McGregor how to beat Poirier. After Diaz’s win over the Irishman at UFC 196, he took on McGregor in a rematch at UFC 202. Although ‘The Notorious’ star got his revenge but he left the arena on crutches due to damage sustained from the leg kicks he threw at Diaz. Conor McGregor Leaks Crazy Wedding Ring Photo.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping fires back at “little guy” Conor McGregor: “Even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you”

Michael Bisping could only bite his tongue for so long after receiving multiple jabs from fellow former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The brash former middleweight champion turned UFC commentator, Bisping (30-9 MMA), had recently shared his thoughts on the online feud between McGregor and Daniel Cormier. While sharing his opinion, ‘The Count’ insinuated that Conor would be ripped “limb from limb” in a real fight with ‘DC’.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Leaked ‘Retirement’ Video Stuns Fans?

Manny Pacquiao gave a speech that sounded like a possible retirement speech after his loss to Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, saying we might not see him in the ring again. Conor McGregor’s team sued Pacquiao to try to stop Saturday’s fight. ‘The Infamous One’ Conor McGregor has gotten his nickname for a reason – he definitely knows how to get under somebody’s skin. This can be clearly defined by McGregor’s recent attacks on the families of both UFC greats – Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo shocked UFC fans.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre stumps for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight: “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now”

Georges St-Pierre stumped for a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight, saying that “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now.”. The UFC legend St-Pierre was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and he was asked what he thinks about McGregor’s recent downfall, which includes two TKO losses to Poirier, the latter resulting in him shattering his leg at UFC 264. When asked if McGregor should go after the fourth fight with Poirier if and when he returns to the Octagon next year, GSP suggested that it would be a bad idea and that Diaz is a better choice for him.
mmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] Gastelum Afraid McGregor/Khabib Beef Could Turn Deadly

Kelvin Gastelum believes the feud between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor could escalate to fatal territory. Recently, Jorge Masvidal warned that if all the trash talk in MMA continues down the path it is headed, someone could get killed one day. And some have considered Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s trash-talking, highlighted by McGregor calling Khabib’s wife “a towel,” to be such a path. One person who has such a concern is UFC 233 co-main event combatant Kelvin Gastelum (transcription via MMA Junkie):
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
UFCprommanow.com

GSP may be right about McGregor

Georges St Pierre is an instantly recognizable name in MMA. He was and is maybe still the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history. In a surprise comeback fight he even managed to impressively capture the middleweight championship. He jumped into acting with a breakthrough role as minor villain Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and he would reprise the role in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Rumors of a return have been just that so far, rumors. The point is that he knows fighting.

Comments / 7

Community Policy