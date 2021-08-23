McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Georges St-Pierre stumped for a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight, saying that “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now.”. The UFC legend St-Pierre was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and he was asked what he thinks about McGregor’s recent downfall, which includes two TKO losses to Poirier, the latter resulting in him shattering his leg at UFC 264. When asked if McGregor should go after the fourth fight with Poirier if and when he returns to the Octagon next year, GSP suggested that it would be a bad idea and that Diaz is a better choice for him.