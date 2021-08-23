Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Casey Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine and Firearm Offenses

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Council Bluffs) A Casey man, Dale Lee Waldroupe, age 36, was sentenced on August 19 by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 150 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to Drug Trafficking. His term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, Waldroupe pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine and firearm offenses in March of 2021.

In November 2020, Waldroupe was involved in a car accident in Council Bluffs and prior to law enforcement’s arrival he fled the scene. Waldroupe was located by law enforcement a short distance from the accident and officers discovered Waldroupe possessed fifty grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and a stolen firearm.

Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Council Bluffs Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

