This is a guest post by Rachel Gordon, Visitor Services Specialist at the Library. How do you identify the books you own? Some of us scribble our names inside the front cover, but often we don’t bother. Carefully noting ownership of books was once very common, as any look through the shelves of used bookstores shows. It’s fun to look at the names of previous owners and wonder about them and their reading habits. Books that have been in a family for a while pique curiosity too, sometimes across several generations. On my shelves there are books that belonged to my mother as a child in 1950s England. At some point in my West African childhood in the 1970s I added my name and the date – as did my daughter decades later in Washington, D.C. Part of our family’s history and transatlantic migrations are recorded on those pages.