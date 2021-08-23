Fact Sheet: Targeted Grants for Educational Excellence Program

All students deserve access to a quality education, which includes experienced and fully certified teachers.1 However, good teaching is not equitably available to all students. Research shows that students who are Black, Indigenous, or other people of color (BIPOC) have less access to experienced, fully certified teachers2 and are more likely to attend schools with fewer resources and with high teacher turnover.3 Similar patterns exist in schools serving predominantly students from families with low incomes. One study found that students who were eligible for free and reduced price lunch were more likely to be taught by inexperienced or ineffective teachers than children from families with more resources.4.