FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

By Jacqueline Howard
WLKY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older. This is the first coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA, and is expected to open the door to more vaccine mandates. "The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech...

Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

With full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine, pediatricians discourage parents from trying to get shots for kids 11 and younger

Despite the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval Monday of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and older, pediatricians are discouraging parents from trying to get shots for children ages 11 and younger until the completion of clinical trials in the coming months. While the FDA approval means it is legally permissible for physicians to administer the vaccine “off-label” ...
Industrywbtw.com

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechSlate

Why the Pfizer vaccine’s new name feels so awful to say.

The reaction to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration should have been cause for pure celebration. But, even among fans of the vaccine, the reaction on social media was not entirely positive, thanks to its awkward name: Comirnaty. Twitter user Christopher Bouzy wrote, “The person(s) who came up with this name should never be allowed to name anything ever again. They shouldn’t even be allowed to name their pets.” Nancy Friedman, a linguistic expert on branding, opined that “Comirnaty is a meh name: it sounds strained and laborious.” She compared the Pfizer name with SpikeVax, the brand name currently being used for the Moderna vaccine in Europe. As Friedman noted on her blog, SpikeVax “is fun to say and it gets your attention, because spike is not a neutral word.”
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA authorises third Covid vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines to enable the use of a third dose in some immunocompromised people. The additional dose is particularly intended for solid organ transplant recipients or those with conditions that are regarded...
Public HealthPosted by
POZ

Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make COVID-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.

