The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards show has named Doja Cat as their host! She shared her excitement with her fans. “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year,” she wrote to social media. “Wowowowowowow.” Last year Dojo Cat was a big winner taking home the Moon Man for Best New Artist in 2020. Dojo Cat will be doing double duties performing as well as hosting. She’s up for five awards, including two of the night’s highest honors, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” The top-nominated artists are Justin Bieber with seven nods and Megan Thee Stallion with six. The MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.