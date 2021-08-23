Cancel
Electronics

Walt Disney Imagineering is developing Walking Animatronics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney is apparently exploring ways to make their famous animatronics walk around. The New York Times reports that Disney Imagineering has already shown off their prototype Baby Groot in a series of videos, but that particular walking animatronic is just the tip of the iceberg. TechCrunch out out this really...

