Walt Disney Imagineering is developing Walking Animatronics

36 more days to go Walt Disney World fans! It’s hard to believe we are finally almost to October 1, 2021, when Disney celebrates 50 years of magic making. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will be filling the Parks with new experiences like Magic Kingdom’s “Disney Enchantment“, EPCOT’s “Harmonious“, Disney’s Fab 50 special golden sculptures spread throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT, and much more! While we impatiently await the arrival of the big day, Disney has announced a new special – and no, this one is not the usual Christmas special you’re used to! Disney will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a debut on ABC of a special show called, “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World.” Check out the details below!
