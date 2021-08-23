Cancel
Eric Wagner, Iconic Doom Metal Singer, Dead at 62 After Battle With COVID Pneumonia

By Joe DiVita
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Wagner, former singer for doom metal icons Trouble and, more recently, of The Skull, has died at the age of 62 after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia last week. The Skull had recently been on the road with The Obsessed, but bowed out of the trek part-way through, citing the surge in COVID cases nationwide, fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus. The group later declared they would also withdraw from their appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in an announcement where it was also revealed that Wagner had been admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia.

