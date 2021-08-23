Eric Wagner, Iconic Doom Metal Singer, Dead at 62 After Battle With COVID Pneumonia

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor revealed via social media that he is battling COVID-19 even though he is vaccinated. “I wish I had better news,” said Taylor in a recorded video message on Facebook on Friday. “I woke up today and tested positive and I’m very, very sick.” Taylor clarified that he “will not be able to make it this weekend,” referring to the Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “I am absolutely devastated,” said the singer. “I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time and I promise you, I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can.” He continued, “I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated so I’m not worried but I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. I will see you again, I promise.” Among other stars to recently share their COVID-19 diagnosis — who are also vaccinated — are Hilary Duff, whose symptoms included headaches and a loss of taste and smell; Melissa Joan Hart, who had difficulty breathing; and Kevin Connolly, whose six week old daughter also contracted the virus. View Taylor’s full message below.