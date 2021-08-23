The new blue
Spring Branch-Memorial Sports Association (SBMSA) youth umpires wrapped up a shift on the baseball fields at the Guthrie Center. Seventh graders Luke Leibert, Harrison Clarke, Will Newhouse, Wilson Beyers, and Westy Bennett (pictured, from left) served as umpires for the rookie and midget leagues during the SBMSA summer baseball season. The boys completed a thorough SBMSA training program and were hired to make calls on the field alongside seasoned adult umpires during games for the youngest age groups. They are all former SBMSA baseball players and enjoyed the chance to be involved with the league they played in for many years, while learning even more about the game and having a fun summer job.thebuzzmagazines.com
