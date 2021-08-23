The new blue

Kameron Bousheri, Nick Fernandez, Buck Jasek, and Jasper Hodges (pictured, from left) placed third in the 7/8 boys medley relay event at the Memorial Spring Branch Swim Conference (MSBSC) Meet of Champs. The swimmers qualified for the invitational meet based on their winning times during the regular swim season and represented their team, the Plaza Oaks Piranhas, at the conference-wide championship meet. Each boy swam one lap of an individual stroke: Jasper – backstroke, Kameron – breaststroke, Buck – butterfly, and Nick – freestyle. The summer swim season looked different than normal, but the Piranhas were still able to have a fun, competitive experience. Meets were divided into boys’ meets and girls’ meets to limit the number of swimmers and fans at each meet. The Meet of Champs ran in a mostly “normal” fashion with all of the qualifying swimmers joining together at the W.W. Emmons Natatorium to compete in the beloved annual event.