Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Marine Veteran Luis Gonzales. Luis served in Afghanistan in the Southern Helmand Province and like many is frustrated and saddened by the turmoil of events in Afghanistan. In an effort to do his part and be an example for the thousands of refugees coming to his area, Luis is gathering donations for the refugees to help make their transition easier. From beds to Halal food vouchers and TV’s, Luis is still serving long after his tour in Afghanistan ended. Thank you Luis for your passion for helping and THANK YOU for your service.