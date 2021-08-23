Pfizer vaccine wins full FDA approval, making it 1st COVID fully approved by agency

Moderna has completed their submission for full FDA approval of their vaccine. The company announced yesterday that it completed it’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of it’s Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 and older. Moderna requested “priority review” from the FDA after they began submitting their data for it’s biologics license application in June. According to the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel it is an “important milestone in our battle against Covid-19 and for Moderna, as this is the first BLA submission in our company’s history.” The Moderna vaccine is currently available for people ages 18 and older under emergency use authorization and has been filed with the FDA for emergency use authorization for ages 12 and older.