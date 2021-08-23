Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Far Actors and Actresses Go to Play Their Roles

By Maney
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d heard that Jamie Foxx glued his eyes shut to play the role of blind piano player Ray Charles in the movie “Ray.” That got me thinking, who else went to extremes to get into their character before the movie shoots. A few that come right to mind. Heath Ledger....

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Heath Ledger
Person
Ray Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Actresses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Successful Actors Who Called it Quits at The Peak of Their Careers

It doesn’t really make sense to quit when you’re so far ahead, does it? When you can pretty much write your own ticket in show business and get almost any role you want it’s fair to say that sticking in and putting up with the lifestyle would be easy. But for some people, it was easier to get out and they did just that when they had the chance. Some people didn’t understand why and many fans were wishing that they would come back at some point, but after being in the entertainment industry long enough it might be that many people that have walked away finally found a bit of peace that they were happy to embrace. The lifestyle of a famous movie or TV star is something that might look glamorous, but it can likely be kind of a drag as well when one simply wants to get away for some alone time. Then there’s the idea that they might not figure that they can top anything they’ve done in the past and they don’t want to be known for their failures later in life. It’s a concern that some folks have, and it’s valid enough.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Actors Who Got into Fights with their Co-Stars

Most times, we forget that actors are people just like us, emotions and all. Sadly some actors carry this hatred into the set resulting in a charged atmosphere with a sharp exchange of words, shoving, and sometimes even blows. Some of the actors can’t stand each other in real life, but they have gone ahead and produced excellent movies together despite this fact. Other times bloated egos are to blame for the fights. We have compiled a list of ten actors who went at it with their co-stars.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

9 Actors Who Had Serious Issues with Their Scripts

Acting is not always as glamorous and rosy as you think. Laughter fills cinema halls or the house after watching a heartwarming film or play. The actors go through a hard time as they memorize those beautiful lines that entertain you. There is a lot of work done to make a successful drama, comedy, or movie. Actors endure heat, rain, scorching sunlight and go through some harsh treatments depending on the directors. Some forget the scripts, while others find out their lines are missing from the scripts. And don’t forget the directors that will never find anything pleasing. Keep in mind that actors who don’t show up to act or always forget their costumes. It can be messy and tricky in the industry. Some of the actors who had an issue forgetting their lines and scripts include;
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Val Kilmer despised wearing the Batsuit

Val Kilmer's Batman dream was "crushed" by the reality of wearing the Batsuit. The 61-year-old actor portrayed the Caped Crusader in the 1995 film 'Batman Forever' but hated the way the "ultimate leading role" was affected by the restrictive costume. In the new Amazon Prime documentary Val – which tells...
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

Here’s What Matthew McConaughey Playing the Joker Would Look Like

DC's Joker is arguably one the most popular villains of all time. Now, thanks to TikTok, we know what it would sound like if Matthew McConaughey tackled the iconic role. TikTok user @conajam_ hopped on the platform to gave us his impression of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor auditioning to play the Clown Prince of Crime. Spoiler alert: it's not just alright, alright, alright... it's brilliant.
MoviesTVOvermind

10 Movie Stars Who Lied to Get a Movie Role

Making it in the A-list roles is every actor’s dream, but not many get that chance. Most of the people holding significant positions in offices and other industries have at some point lied to get ahead. Others have to work their way out and put in the work, while others try a lie that works for them. Lying to get your resume considered has been going on for many years. Even the A-list actors adjust their resumes to fit the role they want to cast. The situation is worse in the Hollywood world. Getting an acting role in Hollywood is a dream of many upcoming and existing actors. Several actors who play significant roles lied at some point in their life. And that’s how they have managed to be iconic. Check out these lies that gave you your idol character.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Cher On Her Relationship With Val Kilmer: ‘We Were Both Alpha Males’

Do you believe in life after love? Cher certainly does, as she still loves her ex from the ’80s, Val Kilmer, and has nothing but happy memories from their time together. Despite a 14 year age gap — Cher being his senior, the pair fell “madly in love,” as Cher told People magazine in a recent interview. Despite having “unbelievable times” together they parted ways romantically, but their friendship has endured, especially during his throat cancer battle when he moved in with her.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why People Don't Want To Work With Val Kilmer

Horrible co-workers... we've all had them. Whether it's a bad attitude, sloppy work, or just plain annoying habits (do you need to click your pencil every two seconds, Linda?!), everyone has that one person they'd rather never share a cubicle with again. And in Hollywood, it seems like that nightmare colleague is none other than Val Kilmer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 spoilers: The Sopranos actress snags key role

If you didn’t know already, Big Sky season 2 is slated to premiere on ABC Thursdays this fall; why not get some of the latest casting news?. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is going to be one of the most important additions this season … and also tied to a very important mystery. Her character’s name is Tonya, and the description below gives you a few more details all about her:
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

49 Actors Who You Might Not Remember Are Musicians

You always hear the adage, “Actors want to direct,” but for some what they really want do is be rock stars! And it’s amazing the amount of big and small screen stars who tried their hands at music, attempting to be an all-around entertainer. In this list, we’re focusing on actors you may not have realized were also musicians that had played with bands or pursued a solo record.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Val Kilmer’s Kids Talk About Producing ‘VAL’ — The Documentary About Their Dad

Val Kilmer has lived quite the life. He’s starred in Real Genius, Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, Batman Forever and Heat, and languished in too many B-movies to count. He fell in love with his Willow leading lady, Joanne Whalley, marrying her, having two kids and getting divorced. He’s famously clashed with directors (John Frankenheimer on The Island of Dr. Moreau, for one) and co-stars (among them Michael Biehn and Tom Sizemore). He’s attended the Oscars… and autograph shows and screenings of his old movies to pay the bills. And in 2015, Kilmer received a throat cancer diagnosis that led to a tracheotomy that affects his ability to speak. Through it all, he has persevered and even thrived. Kilmer is in remission and regularly jokes that she sounds worse than he feels. He wrote a well-received memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, released in 2020, and continues to act, touring with a one-man Mark Twain show and reprising his role as Iceman in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, opening November 19.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino On Oliver Stone’s ‘Natural Born Killers’: Why Didn’t He Do Half Of What Was On Page?

You know the story; before he made a name for himself as a director, Quentin Tarantino was a screenwriter trying to get his foot in the door. Before he directed “Reservoir Dogs,” he sold his “True Romance” script to Ridley Scott and sold his “Natural Born Killers” script to Regency/Warner Bros. who eventually hired Oliver Stone to direct it. Tarantino famously loves the former, the latter now so much.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Young actress talks role in Disney and Pixar’s “Luca”

ATLANTA - Scoring a role in the new Disney and Pixar film Luca wasn’t exactly an overnight process for 13-year-old Emma Berman, but it was definitely worth the wait. "I did the original audition, and then I got a callback, and then I did some scratch recording," says Berman. "And then in March of 2020 I had this Zoom call with Enrico [Casarosa] and Andrea [Warren], the director and the producer, and they were like, ‘Hey, you got the part!’ Oh my God, that was so cool! Absolutely incredible. Coolest Zoom call of my life!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Gregory Peck's Lookalike Grandson, Who's Taking Over TV

Gregory Peck is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood history, starring in iconic films like Roman Holiday and To Kill a Mockingbird. His prolific career ran from 1941, when he made his debut in the play The Doctor's Dilemma, to 1998, when he retired from acting after appearing in the miniseries Moby Dick. Five years later, he died in his sleep from bronchopneumonia at the age of 87 in 2003. While Peck lives on through his prolific performances that generation after generation have come to watch, now, there's another way his legacy is continuing. His grandson, Ethan Peck, is following in his footsteps. The actor has already taken on some major TV roles, and he's got more where they came from. To see where you might've seen Gregory Peck's lookalike grandson before and where you might see him next, read on.
Current Publishing

Young Carmel actor gets voice role in ‘Sharkdog’

Liam Mitchell performs in a TV series in the comfort of his Carmel home. Mitchell plays the boy, Max, who finds “Sharkdog,” a half dog, half shark, in an animated series of shorts produced by Nickelodeon. It debuts Sept. 3 on Netflix. Mitchell, who is in the seventh grade at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy