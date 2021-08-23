Cancel
Old Navy no longer separating women's plus-size clothing

By Kelly Hayes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Old Navy is no longer keeping a separate section for women’s plus-size clothing in its stores. Instead, the retailer is offering all of its women’s sizing together — and for the same price — in an effort to "redefine size inclusion." All 1,200 Old Navy locations now...

Old Navy's New BODEQUALITY Initiative Is Completely Reimagining Size-Inclusive Shopping

If you've ever shopped at a store in person or online (sooo, that's pretty much everybody?!), it's apparent that many shoppers are left out when it comes to finding clothes for all bodies. Even if customers looking for larger sizes do find something, many times, it's in a totally different section, leading to a feeling of exclusion and alienation. Well, Old Navy heard this feedback loud and clear, and with all the info the retailer gathered, it announced on Wednesday a new, better way forward called BODEQUALITY.

