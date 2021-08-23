Providence Saint John’s helps fulfill a mother’s dying wish to see her daughter married
It only took 24 hours and the help of staff at Providence Saint John’s Health Center to grant Nina Heard’s dying wish: to witness her daughter Noel walk down the aisle. In October 2019, Nina was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage 4 breast cancer. She has been fighting the disease for nearly two years and recently was hospitalized for treatment at Saint John’s.www.smdp.com
