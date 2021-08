Wainwright (11-7) allowed two earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings, taking the loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. Wainwright gave up a run in the second and third innings, but didn't allow any further damage. The Brewers threatened to score almost every inning, but Wainwright was able to work out of multiple jams. He has provided six straight quality starts. In that stretch, he has a 2.09 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 43 innings. On the season, the veteran carries a 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 154.2 innings pitched.