$2.1 Million Hennessey Venom F5 Officially Sold Out – 24 Cars Worldwide

The best-selling nameplate of all time just crested a new milestone. When thinking about the biggest selling cars of all time, you have to look at the mass-market darlings. The Ford Model T was the original breakout hit, being the first car to crest the 5, 10, and 15 million milestones. The infamous Volkswagen Beetle did well, too, shifting over 21 million units before the old design was put out to pasture. Neither comes close to the grand daddy of them all, however. Last month, Toyota just sold its 50 millionth Corolla, and it's not letting up from there.