$2.1 Million Hennessey Venom F5 Officially Sold Out – 24 Cars Worldwide
Hennessey Special Vehicles announced that the limited edition Venom F5 Hypercar is officially sold out. The company presented the two models at Monterey Car Week 2021 where tens of thousands of fans attended to admire the performance vehicles along with its luxurious interior. The last two production vehicles were on display at the Quail, Pebble Beach Concours and at the McCall’s Motorworks Revival in California.gtspirit.com
