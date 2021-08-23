Best Things To Do When it Rains in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

While it may sound best to say that it’s always sunny in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the truth is that it does rain from time to time. While the sunny days far outweigh rainy ones (Myrtle Beach is blessed with 215 sunny days a year), it can be frustrating to see clouds begin to form over what was planned as a perfect beach day. But a day or two of rain shouldn’t deter you from having a good time and making the most of your time away on vacation… especially when you take a look at the many activities perfectly suited for an overcast day.