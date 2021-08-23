Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Child Tax Credit: You can manage monthly payments with new portal features

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lngsA_0baAtDBK00

You can now more easily change the mailing address the Internal Revenue Service uses to send out monthly child tax credit payments, thanks to an update to the agency’s online portal.

The IRS’s Child Tax Credit Update Portal allows a family that chooses to receive the payment via paper check — instead of having it directly deposited in a checking account — to submit a change of address notice online.

If you want the September payment sent elsewhere, you have until Aug. 30 to go into the portal and make the change, the IRS said in a news release.

The agency notes that if you change your mailing address using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, the agency “will use this updated address for all future IRS correspondence so the address change feature can also be helpful to taxpayers that are receiving payments by direct deposit.”

Using the portal, you can also switch from receiving a paper check to direct deposit; change the account where their payment is direct deposited; or stop monthly payments for the rest of 2021.

To qualify for advance child tax credit payments, you — and your spouse, if you filed a joint return — must have:

  • Filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the child tax credit on the return; or
  • Given the IRS your information in 2020 to receive the Economic Impact Payment using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool; and
  • A main home in the United States (the 50 states and the District of Columbia) for more than half the year or file a joint return with a spouse who has a main home in the United States for more than half the year; and
  • A qualifying child who is under age 18 at the end of 2021 and who has a valid Social Security number; and
  • Made less than certain income limits.

For more information on the advance child tax credit, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit payments will dry up sooner than you think: What to know about the looming deadline

It may feel like the child tax credit payments just started, but after sending September's batch of checks in a few weeks, the IRS will be halfway through making the monthly payments for a while. As a reminder, unless you opt out of the monthly payments in favor of a larger lump sum later, the IRS is sending half of the money you qualify for this year, with the remainder arriving after you submit taxes in 2022.
Income TaxCNET

Unemployment refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more

Haven't yet got your refund for taxes you overpaid on your 2020 unemployment benefits? The last batch the IRS issued was in late July, totaling 1.5 million refunds. Some people have reported on social media that they've received IRS updates showing pending dates near the end of August on their tax transcripts. Many other taxpayers, however, say that they haven't received any money or updates. If that's you, we'll explain how to access your tax transcripts for clues about the status of your refund.
Personal FinanceFingerLakes1

IRS faces historic backlog: Explaining refunds, credits, stimulus payments, and direct deposits

The Internal Revenue Service is a mess right now. Not because of any insidious plot to keep money away from Americans who filed their taxes on-time or are eligible for tax credits, but because the IRS has been handling distributing payments throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Several rounds of stimulus checks, advances on tax credits like the Child Tax Credit – being made in monthly payments, as well as processing 2020 tax returns has created an historic backlog.
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

IRS overlooked billions in taxes from S corp execs

The Internal Revenue Service has stepped up efforts to collect employment taxes from S corporation officers, but business owners are still getting away with avoiding billions of dollars in taxes. A new report, released Tuesday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, found the IRS is selecting less than...
Income Taxtexasbreaking.com

Is It A Tax Refund Or Tax Credit? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Many people in the United States have seen payments showing up in their bank accounts as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been distributing different types of payments to taxpayers. The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) decided to release a guideline, so people will know if it’s a tax refund or a tax credit.
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Slick Cash Loan Offers Online Loans With No Credit Check For Up To $5,000

Summary: Slick Cash Loan helps people needing urgent cash with its online no credit check loans for up to $5,000. Slick Cash Loan, the company known for its friendly loan products and fast processes, is offering another similar product for the benefit of borrowers. The no credit check loan is a simple way of accessing money for meeting urgent and unforeseen financial needs.
Public HealthValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Check: IRS Updates CTC Portal

A recent update from the IRS adds a new feature to the online portal for the CTC payment. This new feature is primarily for those who expect to get the payment through paper checks. The update basically allows the recipients to quickly and easily update or change their mailing address.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Update This Info With the IRS or You Could Miss an Important Child Tax Credit Deadline

Want to make sure your September Child Tax Credit check lands in your mailbox on time? Take note of this important new deadline or you could be in for a long wait. For the last two months, the IRS has been sending out Child Tax Credit checks to millions of American families with children or dependents who qualify. These payments, which are worth a maximum of $250 to $300 per child, will continue to land in mailboxes and bank accounts through the end of the year as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this year.
Personal FinanceGlobeSt.com

IRS Takes Scalpel to Opportunity Zone Regs in New Update

On Aug. 4, the Treasury Department, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) surgically nipped and tucked the regulations governing qualified opportunity zone funds (QOFs) which, while precise and limited to two specific sections, arguably results in a complete face lift to the way QOFs must operate. In general, a QOF is a corporation or a partnership that self-certifies to the IRS that it meets a litany of requirements set forth in the Internal Revenue Code (the code) and Treasury regulations promulgated thereunder. If the entity satisfies such requirements, it provides a taxpayer who timely invests in a QOF with two primary federal income tax benefits: such taxpayer can defer recognizing federal income tax on capital gains recognized by such taxpayer on an unrelated transaction until Dec. 31, 2025; and such taxpayer can avoid paying any federal income tax upon exiting the QOF if such taxpayer has held the investment for at least ten years. For the QOFs that are real-estate focused, these surgical cuts may jeopardize their qualifications as QOFs and the ability of taxpayers who invest in these QOFs to avail themselves of the foregoing tax benefits.
RelationshipsUSA Today

Stimulus update: Expanded child tax credit reached 1.6 million more kids in August

One of the most important features of March's American Rescue Plan was an expansion of the Child Tax Credit. For years, the credit maxed out at $2,000 per child for children 16 and under. The credit was also only partially refundable, so if a family had no tax liability, they wouldn't be eligible to receive that full $2,000. Also, it used to be that parents had to file a tax return in order to get their hands on the credit, and that the credit was only payable as a single lump sum in the form of a refund.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Child tax credit changes can impact families

As part of the American Rescue Act of 2021, the child tax credit increase saw an increase by as much as $1,600. The purpose of the child tax credit is to help support lower-middle income families and to help them with the additional costs they have incurred by having children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy