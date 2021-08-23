Best sheets to keep your bed cool in the summer heat and humidity

If you’re a hot sleeper, waking up drenched in sweat is something of a regular occurrence. But there’s good news: The issue might be your sheet set. “Building a cooling bed is all about natural, breathable materials—you’re looking for fabrics that allow air to pass through them so they can be naturally temperature regulating,” notes Whitney Thornburg, design director of Coyuchi. Instead of mulling over details like thread count, Thornburg argues there are more important features to consider—like material, manufacturing process, and texture—but at the end of the day (or, in this case, night), she says the best cooling sheets are simply the ones that feel the best to you. Here are seven sets worth giving a trial run.