GEODIS opening e-commerce facilities
Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs. 3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services.www.freightwaves.com
