GEODIS opening e-commerce facilities

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, logistics of milk crates; shipping crisis impacts DTC brands; gridlock at sea; and more. WHAT THE TRUCK are you doing? — While ocean containers may be in short supply these days, there’s one type of shipping container that nearly everyone in America has access to: the milk crate. If you’ve been on TikTok or Twitter in the past week, you’ve likely seen videos of a viral sensation that’s being milked for all its worth. The concept is simple: You arrange 36 crates in a pyramid and attempt to walk up and down both sides. The execution is what’ll send you to the ER.