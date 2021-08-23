Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethernity CLOUD Announces Results of Recent Token Pre-Sale

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of their token presale round. They have sold 90% of the available presale tokens in just 9 hours. The remaining 10% were sold out early the next morning. The entire presale has been sold out in full in about 25 hours. According to the team, the community support was significant as the minimum package was set at $5,000 USD.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Right To Privacy#Tokens#Software#Munich#European#Ethernity Cloud Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Ethernity CLOUD Brings Decentralized Cloud Computing to Ethereum

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment, please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Businessdallassun.com

TechPrecision Announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition

Raises $3.2 Million in Capital; Executed Amended and Restated Credit Facility. WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or the 'Company'), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today reported that it completed its acquisition of Stadco, located in Los Angeles, a key supplier of large flight-critical components for several high-profile commercial and military programs, including military helicopters, and closed on a private placement financing and new loans from its current bank, Berkshire Bank, the proceeds of which were used to settle Stadco's debt and acquire the outstanding shares of Stadco.
Technologydallassun.com

Passport Technology Inc. Partners With Resorts World Las Vegas With the Installation of LiveCage Cashier and Cash Automation Platform

Passport Technology provides its industry-leading cashier and cage automation solution to Resorts World Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Passport Technology Inc. ('Passport'), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology to the gaming industry, announced today the installation of its comprehensive LiveCage® cashier automation platform at Resorts World Las Vegas. This partnership is a significant milestone for Passport in North America and an expansion of Passport's relationship with Genting.
Technologydallassun.com

ASCO Power Technologies Announces Webinars in September 2021

- Streamlining Backup Power Management with Connected Devices - September 7, 2021- 2020 National Electrical Code Changes that Impact Power Transfer & a Look Ahead - September 21, 2021. As part of its Learning Series, ASCO Power Technologies will present two webinars in September of 2021. Sixty minutes in length,...
dallassun.com

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback of 10,832,550 Shares

WASHINGTON, DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the approval of an extension of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program. The Company announces that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

No-code cloud orchestration redefines application development

Technology advances, over the past decade, have emboldened us to take on projects and processes that would normally seem way beyond the scope of our skill sets. We are now equipped with digitized tools that enable us to fulfill many of our DIY desires. The drive to possess autonomy, self-sufficiency, greater productivity and customization in our home and work life has led to digital transformations that are shaping our corporate environments.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Netbox Global Experiences Exponential User Growth in Q3 2021

Netbox Global and GDA Capital have achieved significant milestones over the past two months in the form of social and community, platform user, and product suite growth. This has been the result of a global strategic partnership at the beginning of Q3 2021 to advise on Netbox's global brand initiatives and digital growth strategy.
Softwaredallassun.com

heliosDX Adds Artificial Intelligence to its Suite of Diagnostics Services and Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the 'Company' or 'heliosDX') is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ('AI') into the diagnostic laboratory. heliosDX signed an agreement to utilize Arkstone OneChoice® technology and reporting. The companies have been working to integrate the OneChoice® technology into the heliosDX systems the last month. The project is nearing completion with test results already meeting expectations.
Marketsthepaypers.com

CryptoXpress updates its crypto and banking digital service for consumers

CryptoXpress, a company providing digital solution for next-generation crypto and banking services, has announced an update on its launch plans. Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers a mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress enables users to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits, according to the official press release. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers.
MarketsNEWSBTC

IX Swap Announces Multiplatform Launch to Unlock Security Token Market

The DeFi solution brings liquidity pools and AMM algorithms to STOs and TSOs. IX Swap, a decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks, has announced the launch of its initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on September 8th. Occam, ETHPad, Poolz, and a yet to be announced Tier 1 IEO platform will be conducting a large token sale to be disclosed at a later stage.
Technologychannele2e.com

Rackspace Pitches Co-Managed, Multi-Cloud Security Services

Rackspace Technology has introduced Elastic Engineering for Security, which essentially blends multi-cloud migration services with various co-managed security services. The potential outcome: Customers can augment their own IT staff members with cloud, application and data security talent from Rackspace. The security strategy involves so-called pods — or small groups of...
Softwareaithority.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect Allows Brands to Seamlessly Combine First-Party Data Insights From Their Cloud-Based Data Warehouses With Real-Time Recommendations Using a Customer Data Platform (Cdp) Strategy That Reduces Duplicate Data Stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Cameyo Adds Secure Cloud Tunneling Capability

Cameyo, an application virtualization platform provider, today added a tunneling capability that eliminates the need for virtual private networks (VPNs) to open ports in firewalls to enable remote users to access applications. Eyal Dotan, CTO, Cameyo, said the Secure Cloud Tunneling capability acts as an intermediary between end users sending...
Computerscisco.com

Ruling the Hybrid Cloud with Cisco Nexus Dashboard One View

And in the light unite them. Hierarchy and Federation have been the concepts on which most of the complex problems in large scale distributed systems have been solved. Network management in the hybrid cloud is no exception to this. Data Center network deployments have evolved from a 3-Tier Access-Aggregate-Core hierarchical topology to a CLOS/Fat-Tree-Based Spine-Leaf Multi-Tier topology that maximizes scalability. My previous blog post Designing Fault Tolerant Data Centers of the Future addressed how hierarchy can be employed to scale configuration and policy orchestration of data center deployments across multiple sites. This post highlights how to unify Day-2 operations insights across multiple data center sites using a federated approach.
Businessmartechseries.com

Congruent Labs Announces Partnership with Upsurge Studios for the Signata Token Project

The Signata cryptocurrency token project has announced partnership with Upsurge Studios to enhance security for services on the market. Congruent Labs, an Australian cybersecurity company that developed the Signata token project, will assist Upsurge Studios with securing its digital assets and access by its staff, and provide new pathways into the Non-Fungible Token asset market.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Is CVE the Solution for Cloud Vulnerabilities?

At the recent Black Hat USA 2021, security experts from cloud infrastructure company Wiz argued that a CVE database for cloud vulnerabilities is needed, starting a debate in the cloud and cybersecurity communities. Without the support of the CVE system, a list of entries containing an identification number and at...
Technologyu.today

iZOBi Runs Token Sale on P2PB2B

Have you ever experienced situations when you couldn’t find a specialist to do some job for you?. If your answer is “yes”, then you know that excellent services may cost a lot due to the lack of good specialists. But such a cost might not be a guarantee of quality. And traditional payment systems are low-speed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy