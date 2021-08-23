Ethernity CLOUD Announces Results of Recent Token Pre-Sale

And in the light unite them. Hierarchy and Federation have been the concepts on which most of the complex problems in large scale distributed systems have been solved. Network management in the hybrid cloud is no exception to this. Data Center network deployments have evolved from a 3-Tier Access-Aggregate-Core hierarchical topology to a CLOS/Fat-Tree-Based Spine-Leaf Multi-Tier topology that maximizes scalability. My previous blog post Designing Fault Tolerant Data Centers of the Future addressed how hierarchy can be employed to scale configuration and policy orchestration of data center deployments across multiple sites. This post highlights how to unify Day-2 operations insights across multiple data center sites using a federated approach.