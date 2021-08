It feels as if the Tokyo Paralympics are tapping into a febrile moment in identity politics, one where the values of a younger audience have shifted decisively in favour of the marginalised and disenfranchised. “The most transformative sports event is about to begin,” declared Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, at the city’s National Stadium, having argued that people with disability should mobilise a mass movement on a par with Black Lives Matter. And yet, as Tokyo becomes the first two-time host of this stirring human celebration, a sense grows that the 16th Games might just be the most precarious of all.