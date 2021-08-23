Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Saudi Arabia has invested in Pagani, the maker of $4 million hypercars, and will now help the Italian company transition towards electrification

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was in 1992 when Horacio Pagani launched an eponymous supercar company in the backyard of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Starting with the Zonda C12, Pagani quickly became one of the most celebrated supercar brands in the world. Over the last 29 years, the Italian boutique manufacturer has given us some of the most breathtaking V12-powered exotics under the Zonda and Huayra models. While the Zonda finally went out of production in 2019, the Huayra is soon to be replaced as well. For Pagani to survive well into the future, it has to transition towards electrification, which requires a lot of capital for research and development. Pagani has announced that it has found a new investor for infusing funds necessary to develop new technology.

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Electrification#Hypercar#Italian#Ferrari#Lamborghini#Supercar#Public Investment Fund#Pif#Bloomberg#Horacio Pagani Spa#Saudi Arabian#Ev#Lucid Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Businessnextbigfuture.com

Which Car Companies Will Go Bankrupt First?

Solvency is a concern for non-Tesla car companies. The Z-score formula for predicting bankruptcy was published in 1968 by Edward I. Altman, who was, at the time, an Assistant Professor of Finance at New York University. The formula may be used to predict the probability that a firm will go into bankruptcy within two years.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

A New Sector Of Automotive Manufacturing Is Booming

Automakers are struggling to keep plants open and meet the demand for new cars as the pandemic continues to be problematic, in addition to the massive semiconductor chip shortage that's affecting everyone from General Motors - which is parking its pickups in parking lots waiting for chips - to Toyota. But there's one industry still raking in the dough: the manufacturers that supply the robots building electric vehicles.
BusinessAutoweek.com

Saudi Arabia Purchases a Stake in Pagani

The PIF of Saudi Arabia is buying a minority stake in Horacio Pagani SpA. Pagani plans to use partnership to create a lifestyle brand called Pagani Arte—and possibly a successor to the Huayra. Partnership will increase funding for Pagani while helping PIF with its Vision 2030 plan. Italian hypercar maker...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Only Two US Toyota Models Aren't Affected By Semiconductor Shortage

The global semiconductor chip shortage continues to plague the auto industry and is showing no signs of ending soon, forcing manufacturers to make production cutbacks. Toyota, on the other hand, has been largely unaffected by the crisis. The Japanese automaker has been relying on a huge chip stockpile to keep production running, but this supply is starting to run out.
BusinessBMW BLOG

Chip shortages may be getting worse for automakers

Earlier today, Japanese automaker Toyota announced that 27 assembly lines in Japan will be impacted by the spread of COVID, lockdowns and chip shortages. BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler also signaled a change in delivery expectations due to the shortage. Earlier in the year, BMW said it had ordered enough semiconductors and expected its suppliers to deliver, but in a recent statement, the Bavarians said that supply would remain tight in the second half of the year. The lost output was around 30,000 units so far this year.
Industryhoustonianonline.com

Emerging Saudi Arabia is exploring growth in the United States with new investments

Saudi Arabian Farmer Red Sea Farms recently completed its latest financial round. The investment target exceeded 8.5 million euros. A total of மில்லியன் 13 million was raised from investors from their home country, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Increased investment is accelerating the potential of Red Sea...
BusinessCarscoops

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Acquire 30% Stake In Pagani

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed to buy a 30 per cent stake in Pagani. Financial details about the deal have not been disclosed but the Pagani family will remain as the majority shareholder while the Saudi Arabia’s PIF will be a minority shareholder alongside Italian minority shareholders Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone. Horacio Pagani will retain his role as chief executive and chief design officer.
EconomyPistonheads

Pagani confirms long-term Saudi investment

The next decade or so promises to be one of significant change for the automotive industry, and nowhere more so than in the rarefied world of hypercars. Those manufacturers that have specialised in low volume cars with the most powerful combustion engines face a future where what they've specialised in stands to be outlawed. So things will have change and diversify, most likely; change takes time and - as importantly - money, which will all help explain why Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has now acquired a 30 per cent stake in Pagani Automobili.
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Pagani plots Huayra successor as Saudi Arabia takes 30% stake

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has acquired a substantial stake in Pagani, making an investment that the Italian hypercar manufacturer will put towards expansion and diversification. The PIF is now a part-owner of three car manufacturers: Pagani, McLaren and American EV start-up Lucid. It's described as "the...
Middle Eastbreakingtravelnews.com

Saudi Arabia unveils Expo 2020 pavilion

With less than two months to go, Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome the world to its state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. At the Saudi Pavilion – the second largest after the United Arab Emirates’ – visitors will experience the “rich past, vibrant present and promising future” of the country.
Conshohocken, PAmorethanthecurve.com

Saudi company invests just under $16 million in SORA West in Conshohocken

Saudi Arabia-based Riyad Capital announced earlier this week that Riyad REIT Fund has invested just under $16 million (SAR 60 million) in SORA West, the new office building in Conshohocken that will be the corporate headquarters of AmerisourceBergen. According to the announcement, the investment is funded from the Shariah-compliant facilities...
Softwarehotelnewsresource.com

Hotelogix Enterprise Issues NTMP Certification for Saudi Arabia

Hotelogix, a cloud-based Multi-Property Management System for enterprise-grade hotels across the globe, has made a remarkable attempt to simplify access to information and statistics related to the tourism and accommodation sector by connecting to the National Tourism Monitoring Platform (NTMP). NTMP is an online platform used to surveil the performance...
Businessinsideevs.com

Nio's Mass-Market EV Brand To Rival VW And Toyota, Undercut Tesla

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, which positions itself as a premium carmaker, is ramping up efforts to build mass-market EVs under another brand. That’s according to Nio CEO William Li, who said last week that a “core team” had been assembled as a “first step of a strategic initiative.”. "The...
Economyjust-auto.com

Ford future models, EV makers pile up in China, French Asia JV deals – the week

Ford has come under the steely gaze of our new model futurist this week. Part 1 notes the automaker performed very well in H1 but there are big challenges ahead such as fixing operations in China and keeping the worldwide profit momentum going as a major shift to EVs takes place. This one covers cars and pickup trucks. Part 2 looks at electric and ICE crossovers and SUVs.
Buying CarsPosted by
Robb Report

This 1-of-10 Pagani Zonda R Evolution Supercar Could Be Yours for $6.5 Million

An ultra-rare example of Pagani’s engineering prowess is now up for grabs RM Sotheby’s. The four-wheeler in question is a 2010 Pagani Zonda R Evolution that is available via a private sale at RM Sotheby’s for the handsome fee of $6.5 million. The immaculate black beauty, which has covered just 632 miles in its lifetime, represents the pinnacle of Pagani engineering and has an exceptional pedigree. Pagani unveiled the first Zonda, the C12, at the Geneva Motor Show in 1999. The Italian marque followed up with a few high-octane variants over the next few years before unveiling the Zonda R in 2007....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Nio aims to take on Volkswagen, Toyota with new brand

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NIO.N), which now counts BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Toyota (7203.T), its CEO said. The automaker had stepped up preparations to...

Comments / 7

Community Policy