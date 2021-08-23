Redith Davis

Redith Davona (Pruiett) Davis, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 19, 2021at her home. Everyone knew her as Davona Davis. She was born to the late, Clifford G. and Iva (Edwards) Pruiett on October 21, 1944 in Sercy, Arkansas. She was married to King S. Davis Jr. (the love of her life) on April 29, 1967 and lived in Kokomo, Indiana. She was employed with Delco Electronics for several years, retiring from there. Davona was a member of Center Grove Separate Baptist Church. She loved making dolls, jewelry from beads, sewing, or just going camping in the RV with her husband. She was a great mother, grandmother, and wife. Davona will be missed dearly.