Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Doctor hopeful for Pfizer vaccine's full FDA approval

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three COVID-19 vaccines in use in this country may win full approval from the FDA today. A North Texas doctors hopes that will convince more Americans to get vaccinated.

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#North Texas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechmystar106.com

Why The Heck Is The Pfizer Vaccine Now Called ‘Comirnaty’?

In case you missed it, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name – ‘Comirnaty’. So where on earth did they come up with that name? It’s the work of Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in “the development of brands and identities”.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

The pharmaceutical experts are getting ignored

Experts who evaluate drugs are getting pushed into a corner. The big picture: Months after the FDA approved a controversial Alzheimer's drug against the advice of an expert panel and its own statisticians, the Biden administration is pushing for nationwide coronavirus vaccine boosters before independent experts have weighed in. Driving...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

With full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine, pediatricians discourage parents from trying to get shots for kids 11 and younger

Despite the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval Monday of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and older, pediatricians are discouraging parents from trying to get shots for children ages 11 and younger until the completion of clinical trials in the coming months. While the FDA approval means it is legally permissible for physicians to administer the vaccine “off-label” ...
wfxb.com

Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Submit Data For FDA Approval

Moderna has completed their submission for full FDA approval of their vaccine. The company announced yesterday that it completed it’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of it’s Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 and older. Moderna requested “priority review” from the FDA after they began submitting their data for it’s biologics license application in June. According to the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel it is an “important milestone in our battle against Covid-19 and for Moderna, as this is the first BLA submission in our company’s history.” The Moderna vaccine is currently available for people ages 18 and older under emergency use authorization and has been filed with the FDA for emergency use authorization for ages 12 and older.
PharmaceuticalsCNN

Now there's no excuse for not requiring vaccinations

(CNN) — On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration took the much anticipated step of approving Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. While the vaccine was being administered under the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA), there was a tremendous amount of confidence from agency officials, public health specialists and clinicians in its safety and efficacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy