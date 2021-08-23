Cancel
Pregnant? Doctors Say Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Protects Both Mom And Baby

By Ellen Eldridge
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Pregnant people or those who have recently given birth and not vaccinated against COVID-19 are at higher risk of serious illness and death. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Fighting a wave of misinformation about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine, Georgia doctors are working around the clock to get word out that the vaccine is safe and effective for women who are expecting — and for those who are currently breastfeeding.

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts

As she does ahead of every school year, Karen Schwind and the team of school nurses she manages in the New Braunfels Independent School District in central Texas spent a lot of time checking every student's immunization records against the state's database. The nurses also checked with parents and doctors' offices to ensure all students had received their required shots for measles, mumps, diphtheria, meningitis and other childhood diseases before classes started.
J&J Says A Booster Shot For Its Vaccine After 6 Months May Have Big Benefits

Johnson & Johnson says it has evidence that people who received its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine could benefit from a booster shot after six months. The pharmaceutical giant said in a news release Thursday that when it gave participants in a study a second jab of its coronavirus vaccine after six months, their antibody levels were nine times higher than 28 days after their first dose.
More Americans Are Reaching Out For Mental Health Support — But Can't Get It

The pandemic has made people more open to seeking help, a new survey finds, but cost and difficulty in finding a mental health care provider are still big obstacles. More than a year into the pandemic, people have become more open to discussing their mental health. But getting help for mental illness remains a big challenge, with cost being a major hurdle. Those are the main findings of a new national survey. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee reports.

