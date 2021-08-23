Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Home DNA Kit Tests Today – DNA Robots Tomorrow

By IBT Contributor
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of DNA changed everything. Literally. From “cold” criminal cases solved due to a strand of hair to genetic mapping that’s helping create targeted, “personalized” medicine, DNA has revolutionized the world of science. And it’s gotten very personal. Untold millions have ordered home DNA kits, swabbed a cheek, and then received information that seems too amazing to be true. Finding out your ethnic heritage or where your recent or more distant ancestors come from is incredible, but for some, even more amazing is the discovery of a long-lost relative who’s still alive!

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalind Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Testing#Dna Tests#Robot#Ohio State University#European American#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Related
sportswar.com

Ancestry DNA testing: worth the data risk or no?

Ancestry DNA testing: worth the data risk or no? ** -- brownbag 08/16/2021 5:18PM. I saw a program where maternal twins both did the testing with -- Guy LeDouche 08/17/2021 10:04AM. Go for it! That's how they caught the Garden State Killer. ** -- EDGEMAN 08/16/2021 8:09PM. Doesn't matter. You...
Sciencesciencenewsforstudents.org

Just a tiny share of the DNA in us is unique to humans

The DNA that make us uniquely human may come in small bits that are sandwiched between what we inherited from our extinct ancestors. Those small bits don’t add up to much. Perhaps just 1.5 to 7 percent of our genetic instruction book — or genome — is uniquely human. Researchers shared their new finding July 16 in Science Advances.
BusinessTelegraph

Covid testing startup raises millions for DNA wristband

A loss-making start-up that develops a £120 wristband claiming to allow people to “shop with their DNA” has raised £41m from investors after winning a Covid testing contract from the Government. DNA Nudge, which claims to have developed a DNA-reading cartridge that can give advice on healthier diets, was picked...
SciencePhys.org

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores

Being able to detect DNA from a single cell is important for the detection of diseases and genetic disorders. Measuring single DNA molecules has been possible for some time; however, directly detecting samples at the point of extraction with no need for subsequent steps has not. Now, researchers at SANKEN, Osaka University have demonstrated a method of releasing DNA at the point of measurement. Their findings are published in Small Methods.
ScienceScience Now

Mirror image DNA

In a world barely nascent, scientists can create mirror images of the building blocks of life, including DNA, RNA, and protein, and use them to build a mirror image of life itself. This fantastic endeavor is not an easy task. A major challenge is to create versions of enzymes, the workhorses for biosynthesis in cells, as mirror images. Fan et al. created a high-fidelity mirror image Pfu DNA polymerase. They used this enzyme to assemble a stretch of mirror image DNA containing 1500 mirror image nucleotides. The idea is that this DNA can be used as secure information storage to evade the threat of degradation by enzymes in natural organisms and the environment. Mirror image DNA survives much longer in environmental water samples than its natural counterpart. The next step is to find out how mirror biotechnology can be used to bring real-life benefits.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Wildlifeosu.edu

Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from their DNA?

Professor Emeritus of Paleontology, The Ohio State University. Tyrannosaurus rex was a relentless predator who lived during the Cretaceous Period more than 65 million years ago. Roger Harris/Science Photo Library via Getty Images. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like...
DietsNews Channel Nebraska

DNA Diet In 2021: Does It Work?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dietcypher.com/dna-diet-does-it-work/. Yes, a DNA diet, meaning a diet that takes your unique genetics into account, can work if you are looking at the right genes to address your dietary concern. A very simple and straightforward example of a diet that takes your genetics into account is the PKU (phenylketonuria) diet. It’s a diet based on only one genetic variation: a mutation in the gene that encodes for a protein which helps build an enzyme needed by your body to breakdown phenylalanine. Come again? It’s a mutation that causes your body to not process phenylalanine properly. Oh, okay. And what’s phenylalanine? In addition to being a spelling nightmare, phenylalanine is one of the 20 amino acids your body uses to build protein. Long story short, if the mutation ultimately takes away the ability of the body to breakdown phenylalanine, it builds up causing some serious damage if left untreated. How do you treat it? Great question! Through diet. The PKU diet is a diet that limits phenylalanine; since it’s an amino acid, it’s found in protein foods. So, meats, poultry, fish, dairy, beans nuts, etc. are off limits. A PKU diet consists of low-phenylalanine veggies, some low protein pastas and rice, and nutritional shakes and supplements to help ensure people get all the other amino acids and nutrients they need. If the diet is followed, those with the genetic mutation can expect to have a healthy, normal life.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Graphene Binds Drugs That Kill Bacteria on Medical Implants To Prevent Infection

Bacterial infections relating to medical implants place a huge burden on healthcare and cause great suffering to patients worldwide. Now, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have developed a new method to prevent such infections, by covering a graphene-based material with bactericidal molecules. “Through our research, we have succeeded...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Report: COVID-19 lab leak theory unlikely

Today's COVID-19 pandemic likely began when an infected animal passed the SARS-CoV-2 virus to a human at a live animal market in Wuhan, China. In a critical review published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, 21 scientific experts from across the world present evidence that this scenario is much more probable than the novel disease originating from a laboratory accident, a theory that has received attention in the media.
ComputersNewswise

University of Washington and Microsoft Researchers Develop 'Nanopore-Tal' That Enables Cells to Talk to Computers

Newswise — Genetically encoded reporter proteins have been a mainstay of biotechnology research, allowing scientists to track gene expression, understand intracellular processes and debug engineered genetic circuits. But conventional reporting schemes that rely on fluorescence and other optical approaches come with practical limitations that could cast a shadow over the...
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Scientists Decode Molecular Mechanism Responsible for COVID-19 Mortality

A team of researchers has identified what may be the key molecular mechanism responsible for COVID-19 mortality—an enzyme related to neurotoxins found in rattlesnake venom. The enzyme, secreted phospholipase A2 group IIA, or sPLA2-IIA, has long been known to play a critical role in defence against bacterial infections, destroying microbial cell membranes.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy