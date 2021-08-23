Key Mental Abilities Can Improve during Aging: Study
Aging has long been linked to a decline in mental health and abilities, but new research from Georgetown University Medical Center is shedding new light on the subject. The findings of the new study published in Nature Human Behavior show that two key brain functions can improve in older adults. These brain functions allow new information and help people focus on what’s important in a given situation. Critical aspects of mental abilities such as memory, self-control, decision making, and others rely on these brain functions.www.belmarrahealth.com
