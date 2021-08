Underneath the natural beauty and friendly atmosphere in Maine is a darker side, that has produced several multiple murderers, over the years. The reality of reporting news is that I'm always reporting on the seediest side of life. Murders, in particular, are challenging to write about, as I scan arrest reports filled with the details of heinous crimes. Some of the stories are scary, some are baffling, and some will pull at your heart because maybe if someone had noticed a penchant toward mental illness, the crime could have been stopped.