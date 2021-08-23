Cancel
Psychonauts 2 review

By Denise Primbet
Double Fine Productions’ long-awaited Psychonauts 2 is finally here, jumping straight in where the original game left off 16 years ago. We’ve had to wait 16 years to finally get our hands on Psychonauts 2, and it's been quite the test of our patience. The good news is that although the time gap between the original 2005 cult classic and Psychonauts 2 accounts for roughly 70% of my entire existence, I can assure you that the sequel is well worth the wait. Considering that Xbox Game Plus members will be able to access the full game from day one, I can’t recommend it enough.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

