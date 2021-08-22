Voters urged to participate in drawing fair district maps

The drawing of legislative district maps that occurred in Ohio after the 2010 census resulted in unfair, gerrymandered maps that failed to represent the true political persuasion of the state’s population. In 2015 and again in 2018, Ohio voters demanded by huge, nonpartisan margins that, following the 2020 census, mapmakers draw fair maps in which voters would be able to choose their politicians rather than politicians choosing their voters. This demand became enshrined in our State Constitution, and the mapmakers are honor-bound to follow the law’s dictates.