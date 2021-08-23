Cancel
August 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1910, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Three hundred firefighters, of a total force of six hundred which has been battling the flames in the burning White Pine Forest of northern Idaho, are unaccounted for today. Government Forest Supervisor W.R. Weigel, at Wallace today, declared his belief that nearly all of this number has perished. ‘Out of my total force of six hundred men I have received word of the safely of only three hundred,’ said the supervisor. ‘The others, when last heard from, were working in the districts where the flames have been fiercest, along the headwaters of the Coeur d’Alene and the St. Joe. I am forced to the appalling conclusion that nearly all of these men have lost their lives.” The Eagle also reported, from Spokane, Wash., “That Elk City is still on the map and out of the reach of the forest fires ravaging the surrounding country, which is ablaze for miles, is due solely to the heroism of the women of the town, who, while the male population was fighting the advance of the conflagration, guarded their homes and the business houses, extinguishing a number of incipient blazes started by brands carried from the burning forests. Many of them stayed on the roofs of the buildings all Saturday night, and but for their bravery the town would have been a mass of smoldering embers.”

brooklyneagle.com

