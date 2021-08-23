Q Acoustics 3020i review

LIVE concert - Infinity Song, the wildly talented sibling group of Victory Boyd, Abraham Boyd, Angel Boyd, Israel Boyd, and MoMo Boyd. Infinity Song Acoustic Series Tour - JAY-Z signed them, Kanye West collaborates with them, and Janet Jackson deems them an “inspiration”…. and you know have the chance to see them perform in a great venue. This concert is the second stop on the tour for this talented group of Boyd siblings - Victory, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and MoMo! Raised by parents who were musicians themselves, the Boyd siblings grew up in a home where musical and creative expression was fostered and encouraged at a young age. Infinity Song members are not only singers but also songwriters, arrangers, instrumentalists, and music producers.
