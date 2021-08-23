Q Acoustics 3020i review

Six Acoustic launched in the fall of 2019 with a noble goal: to provide the audiophile with the tools to realize the most transparent delivery of their music at reasonable prices. Not only does Steve Meszlenyi have the capacity to do this, he did it years before the company took shape. The product designs aren’t new; they’re years of designs formed whilst in the OEM side of the audio industry. Heavy lifting out of the way, the struggle shifted to choosing a launch product. Originally, he planned to release the X-1200W integrated power amplifier, a 1200 watt two-channel Class D amplifier. However, concerned that customers would hesitate to buy a high-end product from a new company, plans changed. After noticing the vinyl resurgence and the attention it garners, he released the York: a compact phono stage with great flexibility and outstanding performance. What’s the price point? Five-hundred Canadian dollars ($396.46 USD).