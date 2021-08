KANSAS CITY -- Just like his windup, Jack Flaherty’s rehab was slow -- the Cardinals were cautious to make it so each pitch he returned to throw was with full force; it was deliberate -- because the Cardinals wanted to ensure their prized 25-year-old avoided all risk of reinjury; and it was purposeful -- the Cardinals put him through each phase mindful of both the ace’s long-term future and his hunger to compete.