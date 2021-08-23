Cancel
Olympia, WA

New mask mandate in effect

By asmith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – We go back to wearing masks while in public indoor spaces again Monday, August 23rd, as the governor’s order goes into effect. “We should not shut down our economy again. We should not shut down our schools again,” says Inslee. “Instead, we are going to keep saving lives by using the effective tools at our disposal.”

