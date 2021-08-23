Huskers open week as favorite over Illinois

High school football is in full swing and there are plenty of intriguing storylines to monitor out West as the Friday night lights begin to flicker. After somewhat of a disrupted 2020 season — some states played, some were delayed and some never kicked off — this could very well be a significant few months for recruits given the absence of a true spring evaluation period this year. Some players will be looking to garner new recruiting attention, while others will be aiming to raise their stock. Some hit the skies this summer for the highly-anticipated camp circuit but, in large part, college coaches had to evaluate older video.