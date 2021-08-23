Cancel
Huskers open week as favorite over Illinois

By Michael Bruntz
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska football will enter its first game week of the 2021 season as the favorite in its game will Illinois, according to online oddsmakers. Opening lines for the Huskers’ matchup in Champaign have been out since the middle of the summer — some online oddsmakers had the game listed back in the spring — and according to the VegasInsider consensus odds on Monday, the Huskers are a seven-point favorite on the road over the Fighting Illini.

