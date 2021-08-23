Voted The Best Steakhouse In Georgia, Pull Up A Seat At Kevin Rathbun Steaks In Atlanta

Recently, Eat This, Not That! just released their list of The Best Steakhouse in Every State and some may be surprised at the steakhouse that topped the list for Georgia. Meanwhile, others will know exactly why it received the accolades it did. Kevin Rathbun Steaks in Atlanta reigns supreme on this list, being dubbed as the best steakhouse in Georgia. It’s time to dive deep into the world of meats to see why this steakhouse is a coveted Georgia spot.

From the outside, Kevin Rathbun Steaks is not very boastful about who they are and what they’re about. You might just walk right on by on the BeltLine without even noticing…

…but you’ll certainly regret it if you did. This beloved steakhouse in Inman Park, Atlanta has been dubbed one of the best in the state of Georgia.

The decor inside is a big departure from the industrial-chic outside. Inside you’ll find more minimal modern, with low lights, candles, and a more laid-back ambiance.

The menu is chef-driven, serving prime Allen Brothers steaks all the way from Chicago! This might be why the steaks here leave such an imprint on visitors.

The menu also reads like a traditional steakhouse with signature seafood options, an extensively curated wine list, and seasonal cocktails, too.

Opened in 2007, Chef Kevin Rathbun wanted to allow his guests to “experience his dream” and that vision translates from the high ceilings to the towering wall of liquor.

Of course, you don’t just make the list of The Best Steakhouse in Georgia on looks alone, right? The menu is brimming with delicious options, from Lobster Fritters to Japanese BBQ Wagyu Short Ribs, or a chilled seafood platter fit for royalty.

The main course is pure perfection when you have the choice to dive into a NY Strip, feast on a perfectly-cooked Ribeye, or share the Dry-aged Steak for two.

There are also alternative selections for anyone not ordering steak - like the Seared Ahi Tuna, KRS Prime Burger, or the Rack of Lamb.

So head on over to Kevin Rathbun Steaks on your next evening out on the town and see why this steakhouse has received such high praise and accolades.

To find out where Kevin Rathbun Steaks is in Georgia, click here.

Have you ever dined at Kevin Rathbun Steaks in Atlanta before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about visiting this steakhouse, including current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post Voted The Best Steakhouse In Georgia, Pull Up A Seat At Kevin Rathbun Steaks In Atlanta appeared first on Only In Your State .