Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Voted The Best Steakhouse In Georgia, Pull Up A Seat At Kevin Rathbun Steaks In Atlanta

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 3 days ago

Recently, Eat This, Not That! just released their list of The Best Steakhouse in Every State and some may be surprised at the steakhouse that topped the list for Georgia. Meanwhile, others will know exactly why it received the accolades it did. Kevin Rathbun Steaks in Atlanta reigns supreme on this list, being dubbed as the best steakhouse in Georgia. It’s time to dive deep into the world of meats to see why this steakhouse is a coveted Georgia spot.

From the outside, Kevin Rathbun Steaks is not very boastful about who they are and what they’re about. You might just walk right on by on the BeltLine without even noticing…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjnKH_0baAYu0y00
Google John E Connerat

…but you’ll certainly regret it if you did. This beloved steakhouse in Inman Park, Atlanta has been dubbed one of the best in the state of Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvrTy_0baAYu0y00
Facebook Kavin Rathbun Steak

The decor inside is a big departure from the industrial-chic outside. Inside you’ll find more minimal modern, with low lights, candles, and a more laid-back ambiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hijA_0baAYu0y00
Google Andrew Schneider

The menu is chef-driven, serving prime Allen Brothers steaks all the way from Chicago! This might be why the steaks here leave such an imprint on visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yD8D1_0baAYu0y00
Google Kevin Rathbun

The menu also reads like a traditional steakhouse with signature seafood options, an extensively curated wine list, and seasonal cocktails, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PA8qG_0baAYu0y00
Google Latoya Ballard

Opened in 2007, Chef Kevin Rathbun wanted to allow his guests to “experience his dream” and that vision translates from the high ceilings to the towering wall of liquor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d95FB_0baAYu0y00
Kevin Rathbun Steaks

Of course, you don’t just make the list of The Best Steakhouse in Georgia on looks alone, right? The menu is brimming with delicious options, from Lobster Fritters to Japanese BBQ Wagyu Short Ribs, or a chilled seafood platter fit for royalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwKwL_0baAYu0y00
Google Nicole DeNardo

The main course is pure perfection when you have the choice to dive into a NY Strip, feast on a perfectly-cooked Ribeye, or share the Dry-aged Steak for two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKiPr_0baAYu0y00
Google George

There are also alternative selections for anyone not ordering steak - like the Seared Ahi Tuna, KRS Prime Burger, or the Rack of Lamb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JIuw_0baAYu0y00
Google Rahsheen Porter

So head on over to Kevin Rathbun Steaks on your next evening out on the town and see why this steakhouse has received such high praise and accolades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTMVK_0baAYu0y00
Facebook Kevin Rathbun Steak

To find out where Kevin Rathbun Steaks is in Georgia, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186Ltm_0baAYu0y00
Google Maps

Have you ever dined at Kevin Rathbun Steaks in Atlanta before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about visiting this steakhouse, including current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post Voted The Best Steakhouse In Georgia, Pull Up A Seat At Kevin Rathbun Steaks In Atlanta appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Georgia

Only In Georgia

4K+
Followers
465
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Georgia is for people who LOVE the Peach State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Food Drink#The Best Steakhouse#Japanese#Ribeye#The Rack Of Lamb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Feast On Fresh, Authentic Tacos & Frozen Margaritas At Tuza In Georgia

You don’t have to wait until Tuesdays to indulge in the delicious tacos from Tuza in Georgia. This little corner of Mexican food heaven is situated on the Westside of Atlanta and features a ton of scrumptious food. We’re talking authentic tacos, iced-cold beer, churros, frozen margaritas, and so much more. Using only the freshest […] The post Feast On Fresh, Authentic Tacos & Frozen Margaritas At Tuza In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Georgia, Serenity Castle, For Less Than $250 A Night

Right in the heart of Cartersville, Georgia is an Airbnb rental like you wouldn’t believe. Serenity Castle is a perfect place to disappear for the weekend with a custom-built European-style castle! Find solace behind gated walls, enjoy mountain views, and have 8,000-square-feet of space all to yourself. But just wait until you see what awaits […] The post You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Georgia, Serenity Castle, For Less Than $250 A Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

One Of Georgia’s Most Family-Friendly Cowboy Festivals Is Back & Better Than Ever

For anyone who lives near Cartersville, Georgia, or any Georgians who have been to Booth Western Art Museum likely knows about the Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium that takes place every year. This year, the Cowboy Festival will be back and better than ever, with a ton of events and attractions that are fun for […] The post One Of Georgia’s Most Family-Friendly Cowboy Festivals Is Back & Better Than Ever appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Enjoy Over 30 Vintage Pinball Machines & Unlimited Fun At Vertigo Pinball In Georgia

Alexa, play “Pinball Wizard” by The Who. Now that the ambiance is right, we have a pinball spot in Georgia that is going to make you feel like a kid again. Do you remember the days when you would get immersed in the local arcade, only thinking about how to beat the latest high score? Well, those days can be relived when you visit Vertigo Pinball in Georgia. This Blue Ridge pinball spot offers a perfect place to unwind, choose from a wide variety of machines, and play unlimited all day long.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Spend The Day Paddling Around Tybee Island With Sea Kayak Georgia

You’ve likely been to Tybee Island to explore the area, hike, swim, or even camp along the shoreline. But what if there was another way to view this island altogether? Thanks to Sea Kayak Georgia tours, guests of the island are able to rent special sea-faring vessels to get a different vantage point. From kayaks […] The post Spend The Day Paddling Around Tybee Island With Sea Kayak Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Creekwater Alpaca Farm In Georgia Makes For A Fun Family Day Trip

For anyone looking for a fun, information-filled day trip with the family that will be both exciting and rewarding, head to Creekwater Alpaca Farm in Georgia. This stunning 40-acre farm has so many animals throughout, from bunnies to goats, sheep, and even pigs. But the main attraction for most visitors is the tall, fluffy alpacas that get to call this place home. With both public and private tours available, come see for yourself why this alpaca farm is such a gem in Snellville, Georgia.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Not Many People Realize That These 13 Things Are Actually Illegal In Georgia

We all know there are some strange things about Georgia. But unless you spend a lot of time looking through law books, you may not realize just how strange. There are some really weird laws in Georgia. It’s true, not many people even realize that these things are illegal, and you’re not very likely to […] The post Not Many People Realize That These 13 Things Are Actually Illegal In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

This From-Scratch Pizza Buffet In Georgia Is What Dreams Are Made Of

It should go without saying, almost everyone loves a good Georgia buffet. While most buffets in Georgia offer delicious, homemade Southern food, we have one in Americus that offers something entirely different. Roman Oven Pizzeria has an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet and salad bar that will rock your world. Bring your appetite, because this restaurant is […] The post This From-Scratch Pizza Buffet In Georgia Is What Dreams Are Made Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Explore A 100-Year-Old Gold Mine On This Underground Tour In Georgia

Georgians, get ready for the ultimate underground adventure. For anyone who isn’t too familiar with the ever-beautiful town of Dahlonega, one of its claims to fame involves being the site of a huge gold rush back in 1828. During this time period, there was so much gold in Dahlonega that it was laying on top […] The post Explore A 100-Year-Old Gold Mine On This Underground Tour In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Don’t Miss The Biggest Mountain Festival In Georgia This Year, The Georgia Mountain Fair

The Georgia Mountain Fair is coming back around this summer and it’s about to be even bigger than before. Taking place from August 13, 2021, through August 21, 2021, guests will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live music, arts & crafts, unique attractions, plus North Georgia’s history and culture. This year the Georgia Mountain […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Mountain Festival In Georgia This Year, The Georgia Mountain Fair appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

The One County In Georgia With 33 Waterfalls You’ll Want To Visit

Waterfalls are one of Georgia’s greatest natural attractions. Our state is flush with opportunities to see them in all their glory. In fact, if you want to make a whole weekend trip out of it, then you should take a look at: The Ultimate Georgia Waterfalls Road Trip Is Here—And Anyone Can Do It. However, […] The post The One County In Georgia With 33 Waterfalls You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Georgia

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Georgia Spots

While you’re making some plans this summer in Georgia, make sure to add a few of those hidden gem spots into the mix, too. Sure, visiting the popular attractions, or even all of the natural wonders in Georgia will be worth it. But sometimes when you throw in a place that even locals might not […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Georgia Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Cococakes In Georgia Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Dessert Drive-Thru

We can’t quite understand why there aren’t too many drive-thru sweet shops throughout the country. Sure, you can grab an ice cream cone or a sundae from some drive-thru windows, but what if you have a hankering for a sweet slice of cake? The good news for Georgians is that this incredible bakery in Tucker allows you to indulge without ever leaving the car. It’s time to start your engines and head on over to Cococakes in Georgia!
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

The Dungeness Loop Trail In Georgia Takes You From One Side Of Cumberland Island To The Other

For anyone who is looking for a waterfront hike in Georgia that will offer some truly spectacular views, we recommend the Dungeness Loop Trail. This 4.3-mile hike will take guests from one side of Cumberland Island to the other and back, all while filling in the gaps with stunning natural beauty. Get ready for ocean views, bay scenes, and tons of wildlife along this scenic loop trail.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

10 MORE Road Trips In Georgia That Will Lead You To Places You’ll Never Forget

Don’t you just love the beauty that abounds in the great state of Georgia? There’s just so much to see and so little time. What’s the next Georgia destination on your list? Just in case you haven’t got a clue, check out 10 of the best road trips in Georgia that will leave you with […] The post 10 MORE Road Trips In Georgia That Will Lead You To Places You’ll Never Forget appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Started As A Small Gas Station 50 Years Ago, Herb’s Fish Place In Georgia Is Still Scrumptious

There aren’t too many spots like Herb’s Fish Place in Georgia left in the South. This time-tested seafood hotspot has been a local favorite for years. Family-owned smack dab in the middle of Georgia, Herb’s is about to celebrate 50 years in business this October. Check out the history behind this restaurant located just a […] The post Started As A Small Gas Station 50 Years Ago, Herb’s Fish Place In Georgia Is Still Scrumptious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Chattahoochee Bend State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Georgia That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

One of the most interesting things about Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Georgia is that it’s one of the largest in the state, but still one of the lesser-known in comparison to other parks. Clocking in at nearly 3,000-acres, this park offers a wide variety of activities across the board. Whether you want to spend […] The post Chattahoochee Bend State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Georgia That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

The History Behind This Famed Georgia Ice Cream Shop Is As Good As The Ice Cream

For many Georgians, Leopold’s Ice Cream in Savannah is the quintessential sweets shop. Founded back in 1919 by three brothers hailing from Greece, Leopold’s has since become iconic within the downtown area of Savannah. While people flock to this ice cream shop from all over the country, indulging in the history behind Leopold’s might be just as rewarding as the ice cream. Did you know the history behind this Savannah landmark?
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Georgia Can Be Found At Six Feet Under

What do you get when you combine rooftop views and scrumptious, fried seafood? Only one of the premier hidden gems in Atlanta. Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House easily has some of the most delicious fried seafood around, starting with the ever-popular catfish. With two locations in Atlanta to choose from, come enjoy a […] The post Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Georgia Can Be Found At Six Feet Under appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Georgia’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Lakefront Spot With More Than 140 Glorious Campsites

What better way to get away from day-to-day life than with an overnight stay in the Blue Ridge Mountains? At Waterside at Blue Ridge in Georgia, guests will be able to stay overnight at a campsite surrounded by the Chattahoochee National Forest. Whether you have an RV or trailer that you can settle into a spot or you prefer to rent one of the on-site tiny homes, this lakeside campground is about to be your go-to getaway option in Georgia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy