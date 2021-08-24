School administrators are preparing high school seniors for their next steps

Many high school seniors across the Commonwealth will begin the new school year with their sights set on their next four years: college.

"We always look back and say college was the best four years of your life, so hopefully they'll have that same experience that a lot of us were able to experience," Jonathan Bucher, principal of East Pennsboro High School said.

Preparation for college can be difficult with different matters to think about: moving away, or commuting? Trade school, or the traditional route? On top of all of this, students will still have to focus on their last year.

Dr. Jeremy Raff, coordinator for the College and Career Services Center at the School District of Lancaster says administrators are ready to get the ball rolling.

"We have staff who are able to help with college applications, FAFSA, for financial aid pieces, college trips, and events," he said.

Colleges have also decided to aid in the process as well. Catherine McDonald Davenport, vice president of enrollment and the dean of admissions at Dickinson College says her team recognizes the stress the COVID-19 pandemic had on students, and the many opportunities they lost as a result.

Davenport highlights the institution’s test-free policy, which means students do not submit standardized test scores. She says the school will not consider those scores in admissions or scholarship decisions. Davenport says this came to fruition because she realizes some students did not have the opportunity to receive testing.

"We believe that testing gives you an element of information, but it really doesn't discern whether or not you are college-ready," Davenport explained.

Other local colleges, including Messiah and Franklin and Marshall, will continue with their own test-optional policies to accommodate students, as well.

As students ponder the next chapter in their education, Davenport hopes the benefits of a college education are considered.

"How will this place help you thrive, not survive but thrive," she said.

