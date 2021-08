The Toronto Blue Jays may be able to benefit from calling up Kevin Smith, who is having a break out year in AAA. The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Kevin Smith in the 4th round of the 2017 Draft and he has been steadily climbing their system, showing mixed results along the way. Now, at age 25, he is in AAA Buffalo and is having himself a rather excellent season at the plate. In fact, given his positional versatility and production, one has to wonder if the Blue Jays would do well to call him up sooner, rather than later.