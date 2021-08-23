10 New Worship Songs to Bring New Fire
There is particular imagery that exists when thinking about and reflecting upon the 2021-2022 Life Teen Theme called New Fire. It is a theme rooted within the walls of the Upper Room, where the disciples found themselves waiting, perhaps confused, and wondering about the uncertainty of their future. It was also in that same Upper Room in which they received the Holy Spirit for the first time at Pentecost, as promised by Jesus, and then left the safety of that room to change the world forever. Then, the disciples left the Upper Room and went out into the world to start a revival, a New Fire, spreading the love of Jesus, growing the Church, and proclaiming the kingdom of God to all.lifeteen.com
Comments / 0