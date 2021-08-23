Computer vision and DAM: improve accuracy, reduce costs, what’s not to love?
When you combine computer vision and digital asset management (DAM) you can improve content accuracy, reduce costs, and increase return on content investments. Imagine your whole library of images (and videos, text, audio, etc.) being auto tagged and organised with accurate metadata by out-of-the-box artificial intelligence (AI) technology. It’s not a future you have to wait for either, it’s available now.www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0