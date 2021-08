MAYSVILLE - Warren Crawford Hill, 88, Maysville, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living. Mr. Hill was born in Maysville to the late Ben C. and Ruby McGinnis Hill. He was a member and deacon of Ridgeway Baptist Church. Mr. Hill was retired from the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Mae Privett Hill.