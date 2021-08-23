Hoa Review
Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on Nintendo Switch. Also available on PC. "Hoa is a beautiful but brief puzzle-platform adventure that made for a relaxing evening's worth of entertainment. It features no major physical threats nor any puzzles that are particularly obtuse, so cruising through its hand-painted slices of nature gave me a pleasantly zen-like experience. It's a shame that the substantially more inventive final sequence wasn't fleshed out even further, and I wish there were some additional reasons to explore its small selection of environments. But otherwise Hoa is a breezy little jaunt that's all chilling and no killing."www.ign.com
