Hoa Review

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on Nintendo Switch. Also available on PC. "Hoa is a beautiful but brief puzzle-platform adventure that made for a relaxing evening's worth of entertainment. It features no major physical threats nor any puzzles that are particularly obtuse, so cruising through its hand-painted slices of nature gave me a pleasantly zen-like experience. It's a shame that the substantially more inventive final sequence wasn't fleshed out even further, and I wish there were some additional reasons to explore its small selection of environments. But otherwise Hoa is a breezy little jaunt that's all chilling and no killing."

#Nintendo Switch
Video GamesDestructoid

Nintendo Download: Hoa

Although we just had a great big Pokemon reveal this week, those games are going to have to wait a bit. The Pearl/Diamond remakes aren’t due until November, with the more intriguing Pokemon Legends arriving in February of 2022. For now, there’s games like Hoa. It’s actually arriving on Switch...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Hoa review: a gorgeous platformer with big Studio Ghibli vibes

While Level-5's pair of Ni No Kuni games lay the biggest claim to being interactive Studio Ghibli movies (the first having actually been made in collaboration with Hayao Miyazaki's world famous animation studio and the second borrowing a former Ghibli character designer), the Vietnamese-made Hoa comes a very close second. Not only do Skrollcat Studio's lush, hand-painted visuals look like they've been plucked straight from the dewy, sun-dappled forests of My Neighbour Totoro, but you can hear it in the music, too. Johannes Johansson's sweeping, romantic piano score channels pure Joe Hisaishi goodness for the length of Hoa's two hour run time, so much so that I was half expecting to see the iconic Studio Ghibli composer's name in the end credits. He did, after all, lend his musical talents to both Ni No Kuni games.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Hoa (Switch) Review

Hoa developed by Skrollcat studio (in partnership with Kyx studio) and published by PM Studios was originally unveiled May of 2020 during the Wholesome Direct - Indie Game Showcase. And what a perfect announcement that was. Showing off its gorgeous hand drawn art style, the game instantly garnered much deserved anticipation as it stood out as one of the presentation’s highlights. A year and a half later and we now have Hoa in our hands. Has our little forest dwelling platformer blossomed into a must-play indie title on the Switch, or has it withered and died in the summer heat?
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Hoa launch trailer

Publisher PM Studios and developer Skrollcat Studio have prepared a new launch trailer for their new game Hoa, a puzzle-platformer for Switch. Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Experience the magic of nature and imagination as you play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Hoa, a Sweet Hand-Painted Puzzle Platformer, Releases Today On PC

Skrollcat Studio’s debut game, Hoa, releases today for PC and console. If you’ve yet to get wind of this gorgeous puzzle-platform adventure, then the Studio Ghibli-esque hand-painted art style should be more than enough to get most heads turning. The soundtrack doesn’t stray far at all from what we’d expect from the famed Japanese animation studio, either. Expect sweet piano-led melodies, equal parts nostalgia, and wholesome sweetness.
