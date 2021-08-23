Cancel
Beyoncé And JAY-Z Kick Off Their New Tiffany’s Campaign

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé and JAY-Z are the newest members of a Tiffany campaign that features an exclusive art piece from Jean-Michel Basquiat that ironically includes the jeweler’s signature robin egg blue. Tiffany acquired the never-before-seen painting from a private collector who had it since the 1980s. Tiffany’s addition of JAY-Z and Beyoncé...

CelebritiesAOL Corp

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose for Romantic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are bringing the romance! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos of herself with her husband of more than a decade. In the pics, which are part of a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé stuns as she channels Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character, in a black gown and the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54 carat yellow diamond that dates back to the 1800s.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
NFLWashington Post

Sorry, Beyoncé, but Tiffany’s blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend

Diamonds, I’m sorry to say, aren’t Beyoncé’s best friend — even if the Grammy Award-winning artist and her new corporate partner, Tiffany and Co., would like to make it so. On Monday, Tiffany released a new campaign featuring Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z — and the famed 128.54 carat yellow Tiffany diamond,...
purewow.com

There’s a Special Meaning Behind the Painting in Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s New Photo

We could easily go on and on about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s latest ad campaign. But as it turns out, the famous couple weren’t the only stars in the all-new photo. This week, Tiffany & Co. released a sneak peek at its upcoming campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z (debuting in print next month). As Yahoo! points out, the picture shows the duo posing in front of a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Tiffanys Campaign Is Here, Kendall Jenner Bares All For Jacquemus, And More!

Tiffany reveals ‘About Love’ campaign with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Tiffany & Co. has shared its hotly-anticipated campaign with mega-star couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The series celebrates modern love and iconic couples—so who better to star front and center than the Carters (marking the first time the duo has starred in a campaign together.) The images portray Beyoncé in the iconic and revered Tiffany Diamond, as the couple pose against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 work, Equals Pi.* Adding to the notable first, this is the artwork’s first public appearance. According to the brand, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, it was purchased by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878, forever solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. Meanwhile, Jay Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. The campaign is accompanied by a short film, in which the couple sing a reimagined version of Moon River, made famous by the seminal 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Newport, RIHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co diamond necklace is worth $30 million

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co, with the jewellery label releasing the superstar couple's first campaign this week, much to the Internet's excitement. In the images, the couple poses alongside an unseen Basquiat painting, which until now had remained part of a private...
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Tiffany & Co reinvents brand with help from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and a Basquiat

The definition of luxury, from its distinctive blue box to its association with breakfast, Audrey Hepburn and Moon River, like the jewelry it sells Tiffany & Co’s brand image is ornate with iconic features. Adding more gems to its collection, its latest campaign ‘Above Love’ features Jay-Z, a Balmain-clad Beyoncé, a rarely seen Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a priceless 128-carat yellow diamond.
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Tina Knowles-Lawson Defends Beyoncé Over Tiffany Diamond Criticism

Beyoncé received some hate for wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond in her newest photoshoot for the brand with Jay-Z which many say have roots back to South African colonial days. Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson immediately went to go defend her daughter on the Grio’s Instagram page calling out critics who...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Jay-Z And Beyoncé Like To Eat, According To Chef Kwame Onwuachi - Exclusive

We know a lot about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's lavish lifestyle — from their penchant for Porsches (per Fabulous Life) to their collection of mansions in locations ranging from New York to Los Angeles to New Orleans (via Street Easy). Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are humans like the rest of us, and that means they eat. But, what? It's hard to imagine them scarfing down Cheetos in a six-figure vehicle, or chomping on some popcorn in that house in the Hamptons which Behind the Hedges reported was worth $26 million. So what does please the palates of a couple worth, according to Forbes, over $1 billion?
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.

