An Insight into Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

Paysafe has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Germany-based fintech company viafintech in an all-cash transaction. According to the press release, viafintech, known under the brands of Barzahlen/viacash and viacash, offers the largest, bank independent, payments infrastructure in the DACH region, allowing an alternative to the traditional banking structure. For Paysafe, this latest acquisition not only boosts its growth opportunities in Germany, a critical market for its international merchants, it also creates revenue-generating opportunities to cross-sell viafintech’s alternative banking and payments solutions to its merchants around the world.